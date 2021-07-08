Cancel
Raceland, LA

Three arrested after police chase through Raceland

WWL
WWL
 14 days ago
RACELAND, La. — Authorities say three Raceland men are now in custody following a car chase last month in Lafourche Parish. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says the chase began on June 15 after deputies received a call that people inside a burgundy car were brandishing firearms and causing a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant in Matthews, La. Deputies en route to the scene saw the car driving on Louisiana Highway 1 near Highway 182 and tried to stop it.

