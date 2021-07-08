Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Death toll from South Florida condo tower collapse rises to 64

By Danielle Haynes, Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jxb2M_0arEAH4h00

July 8 (UPI) -- The death toll from a South Florida condo tower that collapsed two weeks ago rose to 64 on Thursday after searchers found the remains of another 10 people, officials said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava declared the 64 confirmed deaths after crews recovered six bodies overnight and four more recoveries were announced Thursday evening.

A total of 76 people remain "potentially unaccounted for" and 200 people have been accounted for.

Miami-Dade police identified five additional victims including Juan Alberto Mora Jr., 32; Andrea Cattarossi, 56; Ruslan Manashirov, 36; Harold Rosenberg, 52; and Gloria Machado, 71.

Forty of the 64 victims have been identified and 39 families have been notified, Levine Cava said.

Emergency workers shifted from search and rescue operations Wednesday to recovery, believing no more survivors will be found.

Levine Cava said Thursday's recovery efforts were proceeding "just as rapidly with just as many people on the pile" with authorities taking "as much care as ever" to recover victims.

"We are working around the clock to recover victims and to bring closure to the families as fast as we possibly can," she said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said authorities are still "praying for a miracle."

"We haven't given up all hope," he said.

Levine Cava told reporters Thursday that rabbis are working with searchers to ensure that any bodies found in the debris are treated with respect according to the religion. Of Surfside's 6,000 residents, nearly half are Jewish.

"Every victim that we recover is handled with extreme care and compassion," she said during a morning news conference.

"We have a tent designated on site and when a Jewish body is discovered a prayer is performed and specific protocols are followed to honor both the faith-based traditions and the integrity of the investigation."

Workers at the site paused for a moment of silence at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, exactly two weeks after one wing of the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed.

Levine Cava said workers are also collecting and safeguarding valuables found in the debris of the building, such as wallets, jewelry and cellphones. Families of the victims and survivors will be able to make reports to claim lost items.

Officials said they believe they have reached as deep as the fourth level of the building so far in their search.

Meanwhile, North Miami Beach officials said a different condo building that was evacuated last week has been deemed unsafe and must remain unoccupied for now. That building is about 5 miles from the debris of the Champlain Towers South.

City officials evacuated some 300 residents from the building a week ago and they won't be allowed to return until the condo association submits a new report addressing structural problems, WPLG-TV reported.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
146K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Accident#Jewish#The Condo Association#Wplg Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
PetsNew York Post

Surfside collapse response dog Teddy now unable to walk, needs help

A therapy dog who showed up for bereaved families following the Surfside condo collapse in Miami is now in need of humans to show up for him. Teddy, a 6-year-old basset hound-Labrador mix from Philadelphia, came to Surfside, Florida, with a team of crisis response pups immediately following the devastation last month. Since then, he’s been on site to greet those who come to look for and mourn the dozens of loved ones lost in the collapse.
Jarrettsville, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland National Guard Spc. Joseph Lee DePasquale Killed In Jarrettsville Crash Sunday

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman killed in a crash in Harford County over the weekend. “It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our own,” MDNG posted to social media Thursday. According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Old Federal Hill Road in Jarrettsville for a report of a crash at 5:34 p.m. on Sunday. They found a single-vehicle crash with two occupants inside. The vehicle was engulfed in flames. Spc. Joseph Lee DePasquale, 35, of Annapolis was declared dead...
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Texas hospital marks two baby booms with 107 deliveries in 91 hours

July 13 (UPI) -- A Texas hospital that averages about 16 deliveries a day said it experienced a pair of miniature baby booms, with 107 babies born in a total 91 hours. Andrews Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth said the first boom started June 24, when 52 babies were born in a 47-hour time period.
Michigan StatePosted by
UPI News

Michigan deputy walks escaped cows 3 miles to their home

July 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan sheriff's deputy responded to a call about eight loose cows wandering in a road and escorted the bovines home -- 3 miles away. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said its transport unit responded to the report of the cows blocking a road south of Mason because the department's country units were busy with other calls.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Another condo evacuated in Surfside over safety concerns

Residents of a Surfside, Fla., building just a few blocks from where the Champlain Towers South condominiums once stood voluntarily evacuated earlier this month after engineers identified structural problems. The evacuation of the Regent Palace began on July 9, just one day after an engineer hired by the condo association...
Georgia StatePosted by
UPI News

Firefighters remove 'embarrassed' raccoon from Georgia home

July 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia responded to a home where an "embarrassed" raccoon had found its way inside and appeared unable to locate an exit. The City of Dalton Fire Department said a crew was summoned to a Dalton home Monday on a report of a raccoon that came inside and refused to leave.
Alabama Statetalesbuzz.com

Alabama baby shot dead in domestic dispute

An 11-month-old baby girl was shot to death following a domestic dispute at her Alabama home Tuesday afternoon. The baby’s mother, who is a Jefferson County deputy, and her father are both in custody after police confiscated several weapons from the Birmingham home, according to WBRC. Another child was home...
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Mexican highway robbers stole 7 million rounds of US-bound ammo

Armed assailants stopped and stole two trailer-loads of small-caliber ammunition, consisting of more than 7 million total rounds, bound for the U.S. on June 11. The Mexican newspaper Milenio reported the more than 7 million rounds of ammunition was valued at more than 55 million Mexican Pesos, more than $2.7 million USD. The theft took place on a highway in Mexico’s most violent state, Guanajuato.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Active Duty Marine Gets Justice After Vehicle Towed and Auctioned Illegally

Black and White Towing Inc. in Los Angeles, California got a taste of karma after illegally auctioning off an active duty Marine’s 2014 Honda Accord. According to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), towers cannot auction a servicemember’s vehicle unless they obtain a court order. Thankfully, the matter is currently being settled in court in the servicemember’s favor.
Hollywood, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police: 3 Face Charges In Hollywood In Shooting Of Kitten; Feline Had To Be Euthanized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Hollywood residents are facing serious charges in the shooting of a kitten. That kitten would later be euthanized. Hollywood police said it happened on June 20 in the 1950 block of Taft Street. Authorities said a suspect shot a kitten with a pellet gun and two other suspects aided in trying to dispose of the animal. The kitten was paralyzed from the hips down after being shot and to be euthanized. Surveillance video of the incident aided in capturing all three suspects. Lawrence Calvin Ivey, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, Jamarlin Kenyatta Huntley, 25, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence and Walkenssia Joazile, 25, was also charged with tampering with evidence.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

More Stimulus Checks Are Demanded If The Next Variant Arrives

The Delta Variant could trigger more Stimulus Checks as unemployment benefits will be in demand. The new variant might lead businesses to close shop again while masks become mandatory. Maurie Backman believes that unemployment benefits should be extended if such restrictions are introduced again. She states that the unemployment benefits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy