The Stunning Transformation Of Elisabeth Moss

Connor and Isabella Cruise were cheering on their favorite hockey and soccer teams in the Stanley Cup and UEFA Euro Championship in both selfies. Tom Cruise, 59, and Nicole Kidman’s, 54, son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 28, both posted rare selfies on their Instagram stories on Wednesday July 7. Both of the actors’ children are usually very private, but they both posted the photos as they cheered on for different sporting events (soccer and hockey). Neither of the Cruise children were let down as both of their teams won!