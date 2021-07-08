The Stunning Transformation Of Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss navigates the raucous male gaze on and off-screen like no other. Her role as a defiant secretary to the lawless "Mad Men" is eerily similar to June Osborne's trajectory in the dystopian world of "The Handmaid's Tale." Both characters tackle pervasive misogyny through powerful performances, earning Moss a few Golden Globes, an Emmy, a Screen Actors Guild Award (via AMC) and the title "Queen of Peak TV" by New York Magazine.www.thelist.com
