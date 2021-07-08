Cancel
Join me in shaming Derrick Lewis for this terrible first pitch for Houston Astros (Video)

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Mitch Williams Ricky Vaughn, there’s a new “Wild Thing” in Major League Baseball. UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis had the honor of throwing out the first pitch for the Houston Astros this week, but had just a little bit of trouble finding home plate. Not that anyone expected “The Black Beast” to paint the outside corner, but it's never a good sign when your name is being mentioned in the same breath as 50 Cent.

