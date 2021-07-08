Join me in shaming Derrick Lewis for this terrible first pitch for Houston Astros (Video)
Move over Mitch Williams Ricky Vaughn, there’s a new “Wild Thing” in Major League Baseball. UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis had the honor of throwing out the first pitch for the Houston Astros this week, but had just a little bit of trouble finding home plate. Not that anyone expected “The Black Beast” to paint the outside corner, but it's never a good sign when your name is being mentioned in the same breath as 50 Cent.www.mmamania.com
