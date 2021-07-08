Marvel Studios Job Posting May Hint at More Animated Features
A new Marvel Studios job posting may indicate that there are more animated series being developed at the studio, besides the upcoming What If...? series. The job posting at Disney Careers is for a "Director, Post Production - Marvel Streaming Animation," which comes with an extensive job summary and list of responsibilities (check them out below). All in all, though, it seems pretty clear from the information provided that this job is indeed geared toward helping produce animated series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going forward. The question is: what kind of animated series could we be getting - another installment of What If...? or something else?comicbook.com
