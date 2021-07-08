‘Tomorrow War’ Sequel in the Works at Amazon, Skydance

Some of the best movies are that those that deal with time and factors of world destruction. But, unfortunately, there are only a few of them out there that how a world so destructive could be a reality if the human race does not feel responsible for its actions. And just like that, there is a new movie that explores the concept of time travel and how monstrous aliens have taken over planet Earth as their own. That is right! The Tomorrow War featuring Chris Pratt as the main star is now live on Amazon Prime. As of now, it is being considered as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.