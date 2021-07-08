‘Tomorrow War’ Sequel in the Works at Amazon, Skydance
The Tomorrow War is living to fight another day. The sci-fi time travel film starring Chris Pratt already has a sequel in the works, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Director Chris McKay is expected to return, along with screenwriter Zach Dean and much of the original cast, which in addition to Pratt included Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson. Skydance and Amazon Studios are behind the project.www.hollywoodreporter.com
