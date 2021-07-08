Watch: More Footage of AEW Fan Being Dragged Out of Arena After Trying to Jump in The Ring
This week's AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho and MJF briefly have their face-to-face segment interrupted when a fan jumped onto the elevated entrance ramp and tried to make his way into the ring. The security team inside the James L. Knight Center quickly grabbed the man, but not before Jericho managed to get a punch in before he was carried away. The encounter was briefly shown on screen, but since then several videos of the incident have made their way online.comicbook.com
