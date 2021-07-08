Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Watch: More Footage of AEW Fan Being Dragged Out of Arena After Trying to Jump in The Ring

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho and MJF briefly have their face-to-face segment interrupted when a fan jumped onto the elevated entrance ramp and tried to make his way into the ring. The security team inside the James L. Knight Center quickly grabbed the man, but not before Jericho managed to get a punch in before he was carried away. The encounter was briefly shown on screen, but since then several videos of the incident have made their way online.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Anderson
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Brian Cage
Person
Jon Moxley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Mjf#Fightful Com#Fyterfest#Darbyallin#Ftw#Iwgp Us#Nxt#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Fan Who Jumped Chris Jericho Name Revealed

The AEW fan who jumped Chris Jericho and MJF has been identified on Twitter as ‘Fat Bastard.’ He tweeted Jim Cornette, “@TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast, how did you like my #AEW debut? I did this for all of us real wrestling fans, wrestling is no longer a safe space for friends to dance around and play dress up. Reality can hit at anytime, did they think it is going to be fucking playtime forever?”
WWEPWMania

New Details On Fan Rushing The Ring At AEW Dynamite, Jim Cornette Comments

The fan who rushed the ring during Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT sent a warning to the company via Twitter several days before the show. The fan surfaced on Twitter this week and has been trolling fans, and wrestlers. He noted that he ended up going to jail after the incident at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Wednesday night.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Dressing Room Photo Leaks

AEW veteran stars Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. It is noted that they are the only non EVP’s to have their own dressing rooms. Sting and Chris Jericho have separate dressing rooms. A picture started surfacing on social media that showed a...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Watch Fan Get Dragged Out Of AEW Dynamite After Getting Punched By Chris Jericho

They say that anything can happen when you attend a professional wrestling event, and from time to time fans jump over the railing and try to get in on the action. Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, Chris Jericho and MJF made their way out into the arena for a contract signing, and a fan tried to get in the ring. The fan was stopped by security, and Chris Jericho also took a swing at the fan.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite live results: Fyter Fest night two

Night two of AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest takes place this evening in Garland, Texas. The AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line as Dr. Britt Baker defends against Nyla Rose. Baker will have Rebel in her corner, while Rose will have Vickie Guerrero in hers. Another title will...
WWEFanSided

AEW Fyter Fest Night 2: Lance Archer wins IWGP United States title

This episode of AEW Dynamtie featured the start of the Labours of Jericho, as he tries to win 5 matches in a row to get to MJF at AEW All Out. The show also featured an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer, and Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship.
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Fyter Fest, Night 2 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW presented the second night of Fyter Fest this Wednesday on TNT, a show headlined by Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. The wild, chaotic main event capped off a night that continued the rivalry between Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Fyter Fest Night Two Recap & Analysis

It's Wednesday night, you know what that means... 5 Labors of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears. Per MJF's stipulation, Spears can use a chair and Jericho cannot. Speaking of which, MJF joins the commentary booth. Jericho charges at Spears with an elbow in the corner and as he goes to pick up a chair it's taken away. Spears takes advantage and clotheslines him. Jericho takes him outside and grabs the camera to pan the crowd. Spears tries to return but is knocked off the apron. Jericho goes for a Liontamer but eats a chair throw from Spears.
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s AEW Fyter Fest 2021 (Night Two) Review

July 21st, 2021 | Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Chairs Match: Chris Jericho (30-11-1) vs. Shawn Spears (6-1 in 2021) We start with Jericho’s first labour he must go through to get a match with MJF. Bold move by AEW to open with Shawn Spears. The gimmick is that only Shawn Spears can use a chair. MJF was on commentary. The opening stages of this were pretty dull as even though they brawled outside, it felt kind of lifeless and you could see Jericho calling spots. The crowd did pop for him using the camera at ringside, which was welcome. When Spears took over on offense again, things were dull but Jericho busted out a top rope rana and I must say, having a live crowd is so great. Spears got free of the Walls of Jericho with a Tully Blanchard distraction and using the chair as a weapon. Sammy Guevara got into it with Tully but didn’t hit him, only forced him to the back like a true babyface. Jericho kicked out of the C4 and avoided one with a chair before winning with the Judas Effect in 10:59. That was better than I expected. It was kept short, did what it had to, and had a HOT crowd. [***]
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Nick Gage Says He’d Rather Die Than Lose To Chris Jericho

As noted, Chris Jericho will be facing GCW Champion Nick Gage next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen. Nick Gage was recently asked by a fan via Cameo about his upcoming match with Jericho. The deathmatch legend said that he would rather die in the ring than lose...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEComicBook

Watch: WWE's Brock Lesnar Appears Out of Character in Bearded Butchers Video

Days after Brock Lesnar went viral over photos of him with a ponytail, the Bearded Butchers YouTube Channel officially released its video of Lesnar arriving at their facility and learning the finer points of butchery. The 15-minute video shows a jovial former WWE Champion learning how to properly cut his way through a variety of animals.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy