Jurassic World: Chris Pratt Explains How He "Manifested" His Role During Parks and Recreation

Putting in the work! Katherine Schwarzenegger explained how an unexpected activity helped her relationship with Chris Pratt right before their nuptials. “Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counseling before you get married, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, what is that going to be like?’ And it was the most amazing thing and just the most amazing gift,” Schwarzenegger, 31, revealed during an appearance on the Dear Media “Meaning Full Living” podcast on Monday, July 19. “I know not everybody does [it], of course, because … if they don’t tell you you have to do it then why would you?”