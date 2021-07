After hearing a brief history of the long journey to demolish Parking Structure 3 in downtown Santa Monica, the city council voted 4-3 to demolish the structure and replace it with affordable housing. The demolition will not take place until December 31, 2021 at the earliest and will take an estimated six months to complete. No plan has been approved, or even submitted, regarding the proposed affordable and supportive housing that is to replace the structure of 337 parking spaces.