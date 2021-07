The Secaucus Knights of Columbus Council 12769 with the help from The New York Blood Center will be holding a Blood Drive Tuesday July 27th from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Cafeteria cafeteria in Secaucus. The New York Blood Center is running this drive in Honor of Morgan Como, who was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome and relies on frequent blood transfusions and in need of a blood stem cell/marrow donor.