Outlook For Chinese Listings Uncertain, But Connected Economy Here To Stay

Maybe there’ll be a drinking game tied to the state of Chinese firms in an uncertain regulatory environment. You take a sip very time an alcohol delivery firm lists for funds, take two when an initial public offering (IPO) is pulled in another sector. We’re being a bit tongue in...

ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
Economybitcoinist.com

The Digital Yuan Of China To Integrate Smart Contracts

The China Central Bank has revealed many facets of its Central Bank Digital Currency in a newly released whitepaper, one of the plans in the whitepaper is that the PBOC will utilize smart contracts for digital currency. The digital version of the Chinese Yuan is also called e-CNY. By using...
BusinessCNBC

More money chases Indian tech start-ups as investors shun Chinese names

At a time when investors are selling Chinese technology stocks, more money is chasing Indian start-ups. Shares of food-delivery app Zomato soared as much as 82% in their debut on the National Stock Exchange of India. "I think Zomato's successful IPO might open the floodgates," said Anirudh Suri, founding partner...
EconomyUS News and World Report

China Weighs Serious Penalties for Didi After Market Debut - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Chinese regulators are considering serious penalties for Didi Global Inc after the ride-hailing giant's New York initial public offering last month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Regulators view Didi's decision to go public despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) as a challenge to Beijing's authority, the...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

The People’s Bank of China and the new white paper on the e-CNY (Digital Yuan)

In July 2021, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) released a white paper detailing the current workings of the digital yuan, also referred to as the e-CNY. This white paper highlights an immense amount of information about the digital yuan and allows the development of several key insights into what some call the world’s first viable central bank digital currency (CBDC) system both within the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and beyond).
Economyteslarati.com

Goldman Sachs predicts Tesla (TSLA) revenue growth after raising EV demand outlook

Goldman Sachs believes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is well-positioned for revenue growth and margin expansion after raising its EV demand outlook. On Wednesday, the European Commission announced its plans to end the sale of polluting vehicles by 2035. Following the EU’s proposal to end the sale of ICE and hybrid cars by 2035, Goldman Sachs released a research note forecasting a 20% rise in EV sales for the next 20 years. The investment bank expects to see a 56% rise in EV sales ratio by 2040, up from 48% previously.
StocksFXStreet.com

Optimism here to stay

Stock markets are making small gains once again on Thursday as investors continue to reap the rewards of remaining positive despite Monday's worrying sell-off. European indices are all making decent gains with the FTSE breaking back above 7,000 despite underperforming the rest of the region. It would appear investors are not yet buying into the gloomy narrative on Monday that the recent surge in delta cases will drag on the recovery in the last quarter.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The door is closing on Chinese tech IPOs on Wall Street

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Tough US laws requiring audits for foreign companies. A growing crackdown by Beijing that threatens to touch every part of the Chinese tech industry. A botched public offering by one of China's most prominent tech firms. Things are looking pretty dire for Chinese tech right...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

IPO Hits $1.5B For Indonesian eCommerce Firm Bukalapak

Bukalapak, an eCommerce company based in Indonesia, has raised $1.5 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), three sources told U.S. News and World Report on Wednesday (July 21). One source told the news outlet that Buklapak’s IPO garnered more than $6 billion in demand. That’s a far cry from...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ASML hikes 2021 sales outlook as chip demand stays strong

AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - ASML (ASML.AS), one of the biggest suppliers to semiconductor companies worldwide, hiked its 2021 sales outlook on Wednesday and announced a new share buyback, as sales soared amid a global computer chip shortage. The Dutch company, which services all major chip makers, such as TSMC...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan inches higher on heavy corporate dollar selling

SHANGHAI, July 21 (Reuters) - The yuan inched higher on Wednesday as the greenback paused after its recent rallies and as Chinese companies ramped up dollar selling. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4835 per dollar, 20 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4855. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4758 at midday, 86 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Several market participants said gains in the yuan starting on Tuesday were supported by heavy dollar selling from corporates and major state-owned banks, prompting some to speculate if authorities were trying to slow the pace of recent yuan weakness and prevent it from breaking through the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level. China's major state-run banks often act as agents for the central bank in the country's FX market, but they also trade on their own behalf. Meanwhile, the rebound in the yuan has pushed the its value against its rivals to a more than 5-year high. Yuan's basket index, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index, rose to 98.55 on Wednesday, up nearly 4% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. While many analysts and traders worry that too high an index could weigh on China's export competitiveness, Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst China Merchants Bank, said the effect should be the opposite. "This round of risk aversion sentiment was driven by worries over the pandemic outbreak, and China does a relatively better job controlling the epidemic. Therefore, in the mid- and long- term, it should have a positive impact on China's exports," he said, adding the yuan may weaken less against the dollar while continue to rise versus its peers. The global dollar index stood at 93.029 by midday, when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4782 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4835 6.4855 0.03% Spot yuan 6.4758 6.4844 0.13% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.81% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.63 98.44 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.029 92.965 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4782 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6498 -2.50% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MarketsForbes

Alibaba: Buying Growth To Keep The China Dream Alive

Alibaba’s recent results give us the uncomfortable feeling that Chinese e-commerce might not actually be growing. In the public mind, Alibaba represents the blue-sky future of e-commerce in China. That sky turns out to be grayish. The FY2021 annual report will not come out until mid-August, but the Q4 and...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Western Union CEO: Bringing Global Citizens Into The Connected Economy

In 2020, approximately 250 million migrant workers worldwide collectively sent $702 billion in remittances back to family and friends in their home countries every week or every month, according to the World Bank. These workers were a lifeline to loved ones who rely on those funds to buy groceries, pay for education and purchase medicine. That doesn’t only benefit receivers but also the countries into which those funds flow. In some nations, disbursements sent home by workers abroad make up more than half of the annual GDP.
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

NEW YORK, July 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Thursday with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note. Shares of Baidu and JD.com climbed 2.31 percent and 1.87 percent, respectively,...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Cryptocurrency Is Here To Stay And So Is Coinbase

The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock has become a familiar name today. Majority new investors in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) use Coinbase. The company went public via a direct listing in April. COIN stock was as high as $342 in April and is currently exchanging hands close to $225. This...
Retaildallassun.com

Chinese economy grows by nearly 8% as quarterly retail sales soar

China's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 7.9% in the second quarter compared to last year, its National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. The growth rate slowed by more than half from the first three months of 2021. In the first quarter, China's economy saw an unprecedented growth of 18.3%....
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

China’s Economy Shows Mixed Second-Quarter Momentum

Amid rising commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, the economy in China saw a slowdown from April through June from its accelerated pace between January and March of this year, according to a government press release on Thursday (July 15). “China’s economy sustained a steady recovery with the production and...

