Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Courtney Cox on her big career move, and the 'big responsibility' she feels being a woman in sports radio

By Alex Reimer
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 14 days ago

Courtney Cox is the new co-host of “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI. In a Q&A, she opens up about her big career move, and the responsibility of being a woman in sports radio.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
971
Followers
3K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Sports Broadcasting#Boston Sports#Nesn#Super Bowls#Ugh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Courtney Cox

NESN host/reporter Courtney Cox joins Audacy sports WEEI Boston (93.7) as co-host of “The Greg Hill Show,” effective July 19. She succeeds Danielle Muur, who exited the station in March. “I”m from the area, so for me, EEI has always been around and talked about in my household,” Cox said...
College Sportsaudacy.com

Courtney Cox joining Greg Hill Show as co-host

The Greg Hill Show announced Thursday morning that it will be joined by a new co-host with Courtney Cox joining a crew that already includes Greg Hill, Jermaine Wiggins and producers Ken Laird and Chris Curtis. “As a well-established broadcaster in this market, Courtney will bring a new perspective to...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Fatherly

Mark Wahlberg On TikTok Dances, Getting Jacked, and Being a “Positive” Dad

Mark Wahlberg has flexed with Gronk. He’s played golf with Bubba Watson. He earned an Oscar nomination for his almost unbearably tense portrayal of an abrasive cop in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. The dude is successful. The dude is famous. The dude, the youngest of nine children who decidedly did not grow up flying private or taking riding lessons, has more than proven himself and done a 180 with his life.
Motorsportsthespun.com

Photos: When Danica Patrick Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a history of featuring notable athletes in their issues over the years. Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is among those to have posed for the iconic magazine. Patrick, now 39, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and ’09. “You could...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'You Have My Number': Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Hoda Kotb When Pressed About Her Relationship With Ben Affleck — Watch

Awkward! Jennifer Lopez shut down nosy pal Hoda Kotb when the Today host asked about her rekindled romance with beau Ben Affleck. “I need to have a little girl talk with my girl, just a little. You look happy,” the 56-year-old host told Lopez on Tuesday. The superstar was there to promote the re-release of the charity single “Love Make the World” with collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda — an uplifting track first released in 2016 to honor the victims of the horrific mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite For The First Time Since Split To Take True To Dance Class: Pics

Exes Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson were spotted by the cameras for the first time since their split, out together with their daughter True! See the pics here!. Could on-again, off-again co-parents Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, be back together? The exes were captured by paparazzi having a reunion while picking up their daughter True, 3, from her dance class in LA on July 20th. In the pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Tristan is seen carrying his daughter, while KoKo stood alongside them, carrying a sippy cup. The Revenge Body star sported a pair of black leggings and a black T-shirt, paired with neon green sneakers and a Prada fanny pack. She looked at ease and wore a black mask amid rising COVID-19 cases.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Former Suns executive has strange Monty Williams criticism

Monty Williams was widely praised throughout Phoenix’s Finals run. But one former Suns executive is now offering a strange criticism of him. Amin Elhassan of Meadowlark Media appeared this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” During the episode, Elhassan criticized Williams for entering the Milwaukee Bucks locker room during their championship celebration to offer congratulations.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

OWN Bids Farewell to The Haves and the Have Nots — and to Tyler Perry

After eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes, the show that turned things around for the once-struggling Oprah Winfrey Network bids farewell tonight. Tonight's series finale of The Haves and the Have Nots also marks Tyler Perry's final work for the network following an eight year deal. The mega producer moved his shop to ViacomCBS in May of 2019.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Bridget Moynahan gets fans talking with some exciting news

Bridget Moynahan just managed to ignite a wave of excitement and nostalgia from an entire fandom with some big news. The Blue Bloods star's latest appearance has fans seeing memories of explosive fights, devastating apologies, and chipped teeth. WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer. Bridget was spotted...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Announces Update On Jalen Rose Relationship

Throughout this year’s NBA playoffs, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made blasphemous statements about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to backtrack after the Bucks won the title on Tuesday night, but Jalen Rose wouldn’t let him get off easy. During this past Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy