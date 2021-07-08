Courtney Cox on her big career move, and the 'big responsibility' she feels being a woman in sports radio

Exes Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson were spotted by the cameras for the first time since their split, out together with their daughter True! See the pics here!. Could on-again, off-again co-parents Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, be back together? The exes were captured by paparazzi having a reunion while picking up their daughter True, 3, from her dance class in LA on July 20th. In the pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Tristan is seen carrying his daughter, while KoKo stood alongside them, carrying a sippy cup. The Revenge Body star sported a pair of black leggings and a black T-shirt, paired with neon green sneakers and a Prada fanny pack. She looked at ease and wore a black mask amid rising COVID-19 cases.