NFL executive estimates what Patriots could get in return for N'Keal Harry

The New England Patriots have a few complications to normalize ahead of training camp. Bill Belichick has more drama than is typical for the coach. In one case, he’s got a star cornerback in Stephon Gilmore, who is unhappy with his contract. Gilmore’s problem: He’s only making $7.2 million in new money in 2021. The Patriots’ problem: He’s tolling $16.2 million on the salary cap in 2021. The 30-year-old is due more money, but the Patriots have to decide how, exactly, they’ll mitigate risk in the process of giving him a raise.