NFL

NFL executive estimates what Patriots could get in return for N'Keal Harry

By Ryan Hannable
 14 days ago

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is looking to be traded, but what is he worth? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with a NFL executive to find out.

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

