Netflix expands deal with ‘Bridgerton’ producer Shonda Rhimes

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Netflix on Thursday expanded its deal with “Bridgerton” television producer Shonda Rhimes, adding feature films, gaming and live events to its pact with her company. Netflix said the deal with Rhimes and her Shondaland Media company would give the streaming platform the opportunity to “exclusively produce,...

