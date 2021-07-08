Netflix expands deal with ‘Bridgerton’ producer Shonda Rhimes

Meghan Markle is attempting to get into the swing of entertaining people again as she’s come up with an animated kids’ series titled Pearl. The gist of the story is pretty easy to figure out since it’s about a young girl, obviously named Pearl, who is on a road to self-discovery and will use the examples of several strong women throughout history to help shape the way she wants to live her life. Much as this is a great attempt to educate young girls and bring forth another story into the world, the shadow of a doubt is already creeping up since whether it’s well-founded or not, the idea that she might be more of a copy and paste kind of creator than a genuine storyteller is already in question. The children’s book she put out, The Bench, has already been accused of plagiarizing another, similar story titled The Boy on the Bench. Like it or not, once someone is accused of plagiarism and doesn’t stamp it out quickly and forcefully either through their actions or some other way, they’re bound to be accused of the same thing no matter what they do. That’s why it could happen that Pearl might be accused of ripping off another animated series at some point.