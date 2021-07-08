Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Adcore to Unveil New Innovative Marketplace at #ABrighterUs Launch Event - Wednesday, July 21 at 10:30AM EST

buffalonynews.net
 15 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Adcore') (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ('Effortless Marketing'), announced today it will unveil its new innovative marketplace at a special launch event. Adcore management invites stakeholders and the general public to experience the revolutionary platform on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Advertising#Advertising Management#North America#Effortless Marketing#Platform Overview Webcast#Adcore Management#Company#Adcore Adcore#Google Premier Partner#Microsoft Partner#Facebook Partner#Tiktok Partner#Adcore Inc#Adcore Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

BBTV Strengthens Advertising Sales Division With Martin Cass

BBTV Holdings Inc. , the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, has engaged Martin Cass as a strategic consultant for its Advertising Sales division. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. “As an important part of our Plus Solutions business,...
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Internetbitcoinist.com

IOST Launches NFT Marketplace With Innovative Margin Rewards To Welcome All Artists

The EMOGI Team, IOST Foundation’s official partner has announced the launch of its new groundbreaking NFT Marketplace called Revival, according to a blog post on July 20 2021. The team says Revival NFT Marketplace is built to be a home for all artists and believes that no artist is too big or too small to showcase their amazing work to the world.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Micromax schedules July 30 launch event, In 2b expected

Micromax has confirmed that it will be announcing a new smartphone at 12 PM (local time) on July 30 in India. The company is yet to share any information about its next handset. The recent tweets by Micromax carry the #AbIndiaChaleNonStop hashtag, which indicates that its next smartphone will come equipped with a big battery.
Wisconsin Statefoodlogistics.com

Schneider Unveils Plans to Build New Innovation Center in Wisconsin

Schneider will build “The Grove,” the company’s latest innovation center on its main campus in Ashwaubenon, Wis. The 20,000 square-foot building is expected to house collaboration and visualization technologies that allow Schneider to lever artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and user experience technologies to drive forward new business processes to transform the company.
Economybuffalonynews.net

Clean Vision to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. ET; Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, Advisors and Analysts, to Attend its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable cleantech and green energy businesses, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This live, interactive online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Dan Bates, in real time.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

ClickStream Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 21st, 2021, from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM ET

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to present its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ('Cadillac' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CDC) announces the consolidation, effective July 15, 2021, of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of three (3) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the 'Consolidation'). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Baby Starlink Doge Displayed On The NASDAQ Giant Screen

On July 10, Baby Starlink Doge was successfully displayed on the NASDAQ Giant Screen. NASDAQ Giant Screen, located in the heart of New York's Times Square in the United States, is the convergence point for world's wealth and art, and it is often dubbed as 'The Crossroads of the World'. Brands that are displayed on the NASDAQ semi-cylindrical giant screen are recognized globally.
Technologybuffalonynews.net

Rising Team Launches the LeaderKit: a Monthly Subscription Toolkit for Creating Engaged Teams

Ideal for remote and hybrid workplaces, Rising Team's Leaderkit is a unique combination of both leadership development and team-building. PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Rising Team, a company focused on empowering managers to build engaged, connected and successful teams, today announced the launch of the LeaderKit, a monthly subscription toolkit for managers that makes leadership development and team-building easier.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Dakshidin Corporation (OTC: DKSC) Relaunches Updated Whitechapelholdingsusa.com & Laughingfrogs.com Websites

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Whitechapel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC) announced it has relaunched the corporate website. It also relaunched the Laughingfrogs.com website which offers its line of proprietary CBD products and other nutraceuticals including its exclusive line of products containing the antioxidant superfood Queen Garnet Plum and the recently announced BioSea Health line of SeaMoss products.
Economyfinextra.com

Banks launch carbon marketplace

NatWest, CIBC, ITAU and NAB have joined forces to create a blockchain-based marketplace where firms can buy and sell carbon offsets. Carbon offsets are used as a tool by many businesses to help reduce their environmental impact but, the banks note, there is currently no consistent global value for them.
Businessmartechseries.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million in Growth Equity Funding for B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is Thriving Worldwide with SAP, Qlik, Tableau, Oracle, IBM

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report advocates analysis of SAP, Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Tableau, Sisense, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft & Looker.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Projection Unveils Content Management Tool for Hybrid Meetings

ProjectionNet’s suite of integrated digital products allows meeting planners to manage and track both virtual and physical presenters — and their content — in one place. As many meetings and events will have both physical and virtual components in 2021 and beyond, tools to manage all of the content will be critical to designing a seamless and positive experience for speakers and attendees. Addressing this need, Projection, a national audiovisual company, announced its hybrid meeting content management tool: ProjectionNet.
Businessmartechseries.com

Salesforce Completes Acquisition of Slack

Together, Salesforce and Slack are creating the digital HQ for success from anywhere. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Slack Technologies, Inc. Marketing Technology News: Ackroo Continues U.S. Expansion. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Slack as part of the Salesforce...

Comments / 0

Community Policy