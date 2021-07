Specialty Retailer Ends Q2 with Monumental Signings, Looks Forward to Promising Months Ahead. July 20, 2021 // Franchising.com // HARTLAND, Wis. - Batteries Plus, battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, is having its best development year in the almost three decades since it began franchising with 52 new signings to date for 2021 so far. In fact, Batteries Plus exceeded 2020 total store signings by mid-April this year, setting company records and generating excitement around the brand and its trajectory for the rest of the year. With the leadership of newly promoted Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations, Joe Malmuth, Batteries Plus is on pace to surpass 75 franchise signings by the end of the year.