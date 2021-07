ITHACA, N.Y.—Cornell University has named three new deans this summer, including choosing the first leader of its newly announced Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy. The new deans were announced by the school in separate press releases last month. Colleen Barry will lead the Brooks School of Public Policy, Jens David Ohlin was named dean of the Cornell Law School and Jinhua Zhao was named dean of the Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management. Zhao and Barry are from out of town, but Ohlin had been the interim dean of the law school for several months before the recent removal of the interim tag.