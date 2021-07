LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government on Thursday launched a plan to sell down shares in Natwest over a 12 month window. The finance ministry said it had instructed Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to sell Natwest shares on its behalf in a plan starting from August 12 and running until August 11, 2022. It said it planned to sell up to 15% of the total volume of Natwest shares that have been traded over the duration of the plan at or above a price per share that the government determines "delivers value for money for the taxpayer".