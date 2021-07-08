Cancel
Wells Fargo Pulls Plug On Individual Credit Lines

 14 days ago
Wells Fargo is closing down personal credit lines as the bank moves to drop the banking product, CNBC reported on Thursday (July 8), citing letters the news outlet reviewed that were sent to customers. Revolving credit lines extended loans of between $3,000 and $100,000 and were advertised as a way...

