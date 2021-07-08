Wells Fargo Pulls Plug On Individual Credit Lines

Chase has added new terms regarding information they are allowed to access, it states (emphasis ours):. We may obtain and use information about your accounts with us and others such as Checking, Deposit, Investment, and Utility accounts from credit bureaus and other entities. You also authorize us to obtain credit bureau reports and any other information about you in connection with: 1) extensions of credit on your account; 2) the administration, review or collection of your account; and 3) offering you enhanced or additional products and services. If you ask, we will tell you the name and address of the credit bureau from which we obtained a report about you.