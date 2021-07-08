Cancel
Low level of Argentina's Parana River to cost $315 mln over 6 months -exchange

Agriculture Online
 14 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, July 8 (Reuters) - The shallowness of the Parana River in Argentina threatens to cost the country's grains farmers and exporters almost $315 million over a six-month period through August, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Thursday. Lack of rain in Brazil, where the river...

