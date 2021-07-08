Face to Face announce new LP ‘No Way Out But Through,’ touring (hear title track)

Foo Fighters have postponed their big L.A. show that was set for this Saturday (7/17) at The Forum due to someone within the group's team contracting coronavirus. "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization," reads the official statement. "Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date."