Face to Face announce new LP ‘No Way Out But Through,’ touring (hear title track)
Punk veterans Face to Face have announced a new album, No Way Out But Through, due out September 10 via Fat Wreck Chords. It was produced by regular collaborator Siegfried Meier, and they've shared the first single and title track, about which vocalist and lead guitarist Trever Keith says, "To me, No Way Out But Through means facing life's obstacles head on, rather than looking for shortcuts." Listen below.www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0