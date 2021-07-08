Cancel
Face to Face announce new LP ‘No Way Out But Through,’ touring (hear title track)

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunk veterans Face to Face have announced a new album, No Way Out But Through, due out September 10 via Fat Wreck Chords. It was produced by regular collaborator Siegfried Meier, and they've shared the first single and title track, about which vocalist and lead guitarist Trever Keith says, "To me, No Way Out But Through means facing life's obstacles head on, rather than looking for shortcuts." Listen below.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy