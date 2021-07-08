Cross River Bank Looking To Raise $200M From Investors

Krishan Arora is CEO & Founder at The Arora Project, a globally recognized leader in crowdfunding & scaling high-growth ventures. The last two years in the equity crowdfunding (ECF) space have produced unprecedented growth for founders and investors alike. 2021 has seen crowdfunding legislation finally catch up to the demands and realities of early-stage companies trying to raise sufficient startup capital. In many ways, we are only now seeing the true potential of this alternative route to funding. I think it’s safe to say that equity crowdfunding’s probationary period with the crowd is over.