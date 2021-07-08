Bellevue Police Chief leaving for new job in Akron

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett announced Thursday that he has accepted the police chief position with the city of Akron, Ohio.

Mylett, who has been Bellevue’s chief for the past six years, will begin his new role in Akron on Aug. 9.

“It has truly been a privilege to serve the Bellevue community and to work alongside the dedicated and courageous men and women of the Bellevue Police Department,” said Mylett. “It has been my greatest honor to serve as chief of police under the leadership of City Manager Brad Miyake. I am truly conflicted about leaving, but I know I leave the department in good hands, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure.”

After joining the Bellevue Police Department in 2015, Mylett initiated a major organizational restructuring, prioritized community outreach programs and reintroduced the bike patrol.

He previously served as police chief of Southlake, Texas, and spent 23 years with the city of Corpus Christi.

An interim chief will be announced soon.

©2021 Cox Media Group