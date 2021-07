Office vacancies in The Woodlands area remained higher than last year as of June 30 with a 16.1% vacancy rate compared to 13.7% in the second quarter of 2020. However, is has dropped slightly from last month's vacancy rate of 16.5%. Industrial vacancies continued to decrease, reaching 6.7% in late June compared to 11.1% last year at the same time, and retail vacancies stayed at about the same as last spring, at 5.4%. Rental rates per square foot in the office sector average $24.91 as of late June, while the industrial sector was about $10.67 and retail was $21.49.