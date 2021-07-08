Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

2021 MONTCO Millennial Superstar: Scott Higgins

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 14 days ago

Scott Higgins.Image via MONTCO Today.

“At a young age, I was taught to treat your role as a career and not just a job. I’ve kept that thought process with me since I first entered my professional life,” Scott Higgins says. “Treating each day like a career led me through various roles in which I ultimately became the General Manager of a hotel while still in my 20’s. It was a humbling experience, one that I still look back on and am proud of.”

Scott has always worked hard, from his first role at 15 years old as a dining room server at Brittany Pointe Estates retirement community in Lansdale, to getting his Bachelor of Sciences in Hotel and Restaurant Management from East Stroudsburg University.

Scott Higgins is from Rochester, New York, but his family moved to Lansdale when he was younger. He has made Montgomery County his home as well as his workplace within his role as Associate Director of Sales and Business Development at the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board.

His focus has always been on hospitality, which leads to strong contacts and friendships. “Hospitality is a fantastic industry as you come across numerous colleagues that remain connections well after you no longer work together,” Scott explains.

“Previous to my current role, I worked with Natalie McCrea who is also an ESU alumni. Natalie showed trust in my abilities, which has led me to where I am today. She has remained a close contact that I’m able to go to for advice when needed,” he says.

Scott feels fortunate to live and work within Montgomery County because it offers something for everyone. “There’s a large variety of incredible restaurants like bartaco in King of Prussia, and access to the best shopping experience on the East Coast including incoming entertainment options,” he notes. “No matter where you live within Montco, there’s an abundance of things to do nearby.”

A variety of sponsorship opportunities for the MONTCO Millennial Superstars event in August are available. Don’t miss this exclusive chance to promote your business or deliver your message to a highly curated audience of the region’s most influential, engaged, and affluent residents, business leaders, and decision-makers!

