Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Three Reasons Why the 49ers Might Miss the Playoffs

By Chuy Marquez
Posted by 
All49ers
All49ers
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02e4ur_0arE6YnL00

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the only teams heading into the 2021 season with the potential to both play in the Super Bowl or miss the playoffs.

In my most recent article, I laid out the top three reasons why the 49ers could make a Super Bowl run, but they are just as likely to miss the playoffs. The 49ers are one of the most talented rosters in the NFL on paper, however all that talent has resulted in a losing record in three of the four previous seasons. The conundrum that makes them so fascinating is the lone winning season in the Shanahan era resulted in a Super Bowl appearance. Although the 49ers roster is not void of talent, here’s the top three reasons why the 49ers can miss the playoffs in 2021.

3. The 49ers lack depth in critical positions.

The 49ers rebuilt their starting offensive line this offseason and it should be an upgrade over last season, however many questions remain. The starting lineup will include aging center Alex Mack who will be 35 years old at the start of the season, unproven rookie right guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Mike McGlinchey who is coming off arguably the worst season of his career. With the injury to Justin Skule in OTAs, the depth behind the starters is nonexistent. Aside from rookie Jaylon Moore who has potential, none of the other current reserves on the roster has proven to be a capable replacement.

First year secondary coach Cory Undlin will be challenged by having minimal options available to him at cornerback behind oft-injured starter Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. Their key reserves at the position will include a pair of rookies in Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir who were third- and fifth-round picks respectively but were not considered part of the top tier rookies at the position in the draft. This is concerning considering the slew of talent at WR in the NFC West is among the top in the NFL.

2. First year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

First year defensive coordinators tend to struggle in the NFL as was the case with Ryans’ predecessor Robert Saleh. In fact, since 2000 no first- or second-year defensive coordinator has led a defensive unit that has ranked in the top half of the NFL. A bright spot for the 49ers is that they are returning 10 starters from last year’s seventh-ranked defense including superstar Nick Bosa, but will be without the aforementioned

Ryans’ coaching experience is also limited to only the three years he’s been a part of the 49ers coaching staff after his lengthy and productive playing career. All reports out of the Bay Area have been positive on Ryans’ readiness for the position, including All Pro Fred Warner’s claim that he will be a future head coach, but time will tell.

1. Uncertainty at quarterback.

Many have claimed the 49ers quarterback position is a strength going into the 2021 season but let me tell you why that’s wrong. Presumptive starter Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off a disastrous season in which he only played in six games with a .500 record. In those games he was unimpressive throwing 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions and failed to recover the form he showed in 2019. A recent interview of head coach Kyle Shanahan has further complicated issues where he openly shared his desire to acquire Matthew Stanford. This has to have an effect on the psyche of Garoppolo heading into training camp if he even decides to show up -- he is human, after all.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance was drafted No. 3 to improve the position and drive competition. While the future is bright for Lance, the present is a question mark. Lance had a tremendous collegiate career winning a National Championship with North Dakota State while winning the Walter Payton Award presented to the most outstanding offensive player in Division 1 FCS. However, Trey Lance started only 17 games in lower level college football and while he was impressive, he faced lower competition which will definitely slow the learning curve into the NFL. Trey Lance also only played just one game in the 2020 due to the pandemic delayed season and his eventual opt out to prepare for the draft.

Given the recent inactivity of both quarterbacks, how ready will they be to open the season? Whatever the case may be, internal turmoil appears to be part of the 49ers season.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting and fun season to watch in 2021 with the 49ers potential to boom or bust. Will they prove to show last season was an aberration or will the 49ers show that three of the last four seasons were the norm and their level of talent may be overrated?

Stay tuned.

Comments / 0

All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
260
Followers
364
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Demeco Ryans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Walter Payton Award#Division 1 Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dianna Russini Has A Question For NFL Fans

Paul George has been one of the most heavily scrutinized NBA players in recent memory for his lackluster showing across multiple postseasons. Even as the Los Angeles Clippers star tries to lead his team through the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, he still hasn’t gotten his due. He may...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Anonymous Patriots player has telling comment about Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems intent on having Cam Newton start the season as his No. 1 quarterback, but there have been numerous reports that Mac Jones could push the former NFL MVP in training camp. Judging by what one Patriots player said about the rookie this week, an open competition almost seems inevitable.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Was Joe Montana Better than Tom Brady?

It's hardly a debate anymore. Almost everyone agrees Tom Brady has surpassed Joe Montana as the greatest quarterback of all time. And the reason is obvious: Brady has won seven Super Bowls and Montana won "only" four. And Brady could win more. He's 44, he's coming off a Super Bowl victory and he's on the best team in the NFC. He has without a doubt the greatest resume of all time and it's not close.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Baker Mayfield brings up great point about COVID vaccine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield weighed in on the discussion of COVID-19 prevention and how vaccines can benefit teams. We’ve seen the hesitation for professional athletes to not only get the COVID-19 vaccine, but also support and rally behind vaccine education. One quarterback has made a point to say that he’s not going to disclose his vaccination status in hopes to sway people one way or another.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Involved In Terrifying Accident Thursday Morning

Former NFL receiver and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor was reportedly involved in a serious accident on his three-wheel bike on Thursday morning. Pryor himself revealed that he’d been in a crash, sharing footage of the damage that his vehicle sustained in the wreck. The three-wheel Vanderhall model bike suffered pretty severe scrapes, scratches and dents and the front windshield had caved in. Pryor said that he was “luckily still breathing” after the wreck and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he was fine.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Not Long for the 49ers

If there was any doubt that the 49ers went into the offseason looking to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, it was erased when Kyle Shanahan joined the Flying Coach podcast hosted by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and NFL Network's Peter Schrager. When the topic of the Rams...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Are Injuries the Only Reason the 49ers are Moving on From Jimmy Garoppolo?

An upgrade at quarterback was an immediate goal of the 49ers. Once their season ended, they knew they needed to make a move at the position. When your starting quarterback immensely struggles to stay on the field, you have an enormous problem. It is passable to get by with other starters missing time. It is practically impossible to do it when the starting quarterback is out.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Three reasons why Fitzgerald returns to Arizona Cardinals

Fans are waiting for free agent receiver Larry Fitzgerald to give his status with the Arizona Cardinals for the upcoming season. The Arizona Cardinals and their fans are still waiting for a decision from receiver Larry Fitzgerald as to whether or not he returns for another season. He is currently a free agent and is living the good life in the offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Bringing In Notable Tight End For Workout

The Green Bay Packers have decided to bring in notable tight end for a workout next week. Similar to recently signed Jacksonville Jaguar Tim Tebow, it’s another former quarterback who’s made the move to the pass-catching position. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are bringing in tight end...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Which 49ers Quarterback Should Start Week 1?

The San Francisco 49ers made one headline after another this offseason, and the majority of the news focused on the quarterback position. This quarterback controversy has split the fan base and created extremely fiery debates. Right now, it's about who should start Week 1. Let's take a step back and...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Starting Trey Lance Could Bring More "Juice" to the 49ers Offense

Should the 49ers stick with Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2021 season or move on to Trey Lance?. This has been the No. 1 question on the mind of nearly everyone with an interest in the San Francisco 49ers since the team used four draft picks, including three in the first round, to select the North Dakota State quarterback in this season’s draft.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

The Pantheon of 49ers Greats

Technically, the San Francisco 49ers have a Ring of Honor and a museum to commemorate their best players. But a Ring of Honor can't come close to representing all the great people who have worked for the 49ers since Bill Walsh became the head coach in 1979. Plus, I didn't decide get to decide which players made the Ring of Honor, so it doesn't count. Sorry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy