A recent debate over a lyric in a beloved Bruce Springsteen song has been settled by one of the rock legend’s closest collaborators. The intense argument between Springsteen fans began on July 3rd when New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman tweeted the “Thunder Road” opening lyric prior to a Springsteen on Broadway performance, “A screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways.” Fans descended on the tweet, notifying Haberman that Mary’s dress doesn’t “sways,” it “waves.” That resulted in fans from the pro-“sways” camp to come to her defense, with a recent Los Angeles Times article breaking down the heated debate taking place on...