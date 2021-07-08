Arcata: ‘We as a city stand with our LGBTQ+ siblings’
Acts of vandalism to a City planter that was displaying flags and decorations to recognize and celebrate Pride Month have served as a reminder to the importance of remaining active in affirming the City's commitment to support our LGBTQ+ community members and visitors. When events like this occur in our community it is important to consider the messages that the City conveys through both our words and our actions.
