When it comes to regretting a breakup, the struggle can be so real. Even if you’re the one who called it quits, the reality of your life post-split can be harsh — so much so that it can cause you to regret breaking up and start pondering whether you did the right thing. But how do you know if you’re only having regrets because you miss being in a relationship, or because your breakup was a mistake? It can be pretty challenging to separate the two, as the loss of an important person in your life can cloud your judgment. Before you know it, you could be rethinking your breakup and sending that ex a text, begging for them to come back.