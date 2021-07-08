Predicting Anthony Beauvillier’s next contract
Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders are set for another busy offseason, with key players in need of new contracts. One those those players is forward Anthony Beauvillier, who’s a restricted free agent. Beauvillier scored 15 goals and 28 points in 47 games this year, a pace of 26 goals and 49 points per 82 games. He’s due for a big raise from his $2.1 million AAV but there’s a good chance that he could end up on another bridge deal, given New York’s cap situation.hockeybuzz.com
