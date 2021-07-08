Predicting Anthony Beauvillier’s next contract

The 2021 NHL Draft is less than two weeks away and the Minnesota Wild are going to have a crazy time during the 24-hour bonanza. Aside from having five picks in the first three rounds, the Wild are now under immense pressure to get some top talent that can hopefully be with the first team in the next few years — because, you know, the Wild bought out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter and will now have giant hunks of dead cap for three consecutive years.