Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ECB failed to agree on new guidance, to revisit July 22 - sources

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqoeH_0arE5zKD00

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers failed to agree on a new policy guidance when they finalised the conclusion of a broad strategy review and will revisit the issue on July 22, three sources familiar with the discussion said on Thursday.

The ECB unveiled a new inflation target on Thursday and carved out a role to fight climate change, heralding a potentially fundamental change in how it sets policy.

While policymakers agreed on the conclusions of the review unanimously, they failed to agree on what this means for policy in the short term, particularly how the bank’s so-called “forward guidance” should be amended.

This guidance sets out the conditions under which asset purchases would end or interest rates would rise and is used by the ECB to set long term expectations among investors.

A sizable chunk of policymakers in the 25-member Governing Council argued that the new strategy called for a more persistent policy of monetary accommodation and this must be reflected in the forward guidance to signal to markets that the ECB will be supporting the economy longer, the sources said.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

But others argued that the review is not a policy meeting so policy decisions should not be made in such a gathering.

Some also opposed any big change in the guidance arguing that the new, symmetrical 2% inflation target is not very different from the bank’s previous goal and the inclusion of housing cost would actually raise not lower inflation.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Interest Rates#European Central Bank#Inflation#Ecb#Governing Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
Businessactionforex.com

ECB stands pat, issues new forward guidance

ECB keeps interest rate unchanged today, with main refinancing rate, marginal lending facility rate, and deposit facility rate at 0.0)%, 0.25%, and -0.50% respectively. Net purchase under APP will continue at monthly pace of EUR 20B. The EUR 1850PEPP will continue “until at least the end of March 2022”. Purchase pace remain at “significantly higher pace” than during first months of the year.
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Says Ultra-Low Rate Benchmarks to Remain in Force

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Facing unease over the spread of a more-contagious variant of the coronavirus, the European Central Bank said it would maintain its stimulus in the form of ultra-low interest rates until inflation “durably” reaches its 2% target. The ECB said it would not back off its efforts...
BusinessBusiness Insider

ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Revises Forward Guidance

(RTTNews) - The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but revised its forward guidance on the same to support its new inflation target. The central bank left the main refinancing rate at 0 percent, the deposit rate at -0.50 percent and the marginal lending rate at 0.25 percent, in line with economists' expectations. On July 8, the ECB had adopted a symmetric 2 percent inflation target that will allow a temporary overshoot in inflation and decided to incorporate climate change considerations into its policy framework, following a monetary policy review that was launched last year.
BusinessTimes Daily

ECB says low rates to stay until the job is done

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Facing unease over the spread of a more-contagious variant of the coronavirus, the European Central Bank said it would maintain its stimulus in the form of ultra-low interest rates until inflation “durably” reaches its 2% target. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Pledges Record Low Rates to Reach 2% Inflation

The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone rise back to its elusive 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference the bank was committed to "a persistently accommodative monetary policy...
BusinessShareCast

ECB tweaks guidance, rates may now stay lower for longer

Policymakers at the European Central Bank will keep its interest rates at their current low level until it sees inflation returning to its new target level "well ahead" of its projection horizon and in a "durable manner". The ECB's new 'guidance' after Thursday's governing council meeting followed the adoption, earlier...
Businesskfgo.com

TEXT-Lagarde’s statement after ECB policy meeting

(Reuters) – Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s statement after the bank’s policy meeting on Thursday:. Link to statement on ECB website: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2021/html/ecb.is210722~13e7f5e795.en.html. Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. At today’s meeting, the Governing Council focused on two main...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

The ECB will accept a transitional period in which inflation exceeds 2%

Frankfurt (Germany), Jul 22 (EFE) .- The European Central Bank (ECB) will accept “a transitional period in which inflation is moderately higher than the target”, which is a rate of 2% in the medium term. The Governing Council of the ECB has decided at its meeting this Thursday to modify...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Some ECB policymakers wanted to include APP in guidance – Reuters

Citing four sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Thursday that two European Central Bank policymakers, Jens Weidmann and Pierre Wunsch, held out against the new guidance and several more voiced some objections. According to the sources, those opposing the ECB's new guidance objected to the length of commitment...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

ECB tweaks forward guidance in line with new, symmetric inflation target

The European Central Bank, as expected, left interest rates and its program of asset purchases unchanged Thursday, while tweaking its forward guidance on policy to put it in line with its newly adopted inflation target. The ECB earlier this month completed a strategic review, adopting a symmetric 2% inflation target in place of its previous aim of keeping inflation near but just below 2%. In a statement following its policy meeting, the Governing Council said it expects "key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching two per cent well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon, and it judges that realized progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilizing at 2% over the medium term." The ECB said this "may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target."
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ECB promises even longer support for euro zone economy

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank unveiled new policy guidance on Thursday that hints at even longer support for the bloc's struggling economy, in line with its recent commitment to boost inflation that has undershot the ECB's 2% target for nearly a decade. Unveiling a new strategy...
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Weakens As ECB Pledges To Keep Interest Rates Lower For Extended Period

The euro depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank left its key interest rates and the pandemic emergency purchase programme unchanged and pledged to keep interest rates at their present or lower levels until inflation attains the 2 percent target. The...
CurrenciesDailyFx

ECB Meeting: EUR/USD Whipsaws as Policy Left Unchanged With Continued Dovish Message

EUR/USD jumps then reverses as ECB delivers policy guidance. Asset purchases to remain in place until rate hike is necessary. EUR/USD has attempted to pick up some bullish momentum as the European Central Bank leaves monetary policy unchanged, but the gains have quickly reversed. The pair has been stuck in a descending trend since the beginning of June when the US Dollar started picking up bullish momentum, falling close to a 4-month low on the back of concerns regarding economic recovery and inflationary pressures in the Eurozone. Although the unchanged policy was largely expected, it is also viewed as a slightly positive tilt for the euro as there was also talk about a possibility of loosening conditions even further.
Businessinvesting.com

Euro Attempts to Steady After Hit From ECB's New Dovish Guidance

Investing.com – The euro attempted to stage a rebound on Thursday, after falling to more than three-month lows following the European Central Bank’s unchanged monetary policy and new forward guidance that many believe could keep interest rates lower for longer. EUR/USD fell 0.16% to $1.1773 after trading as highs as...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Possible Return of Upward Pressure

Before the European Central Bank announced an update of its monetary policy, the EUR/USD currency pair is trying to correct upwards, settling around the 1.1800 resistance. This is after strong selling operations in the pair, reaching the 1.1755 support level, the lowest in three months. All in all, EURUSD may take cues from today's ECB decision, as the central bank can clarify its monetary policy plans. Remember, the European Central Bank has raised its inflation target, which gives it more reason to keep interest rates negative for longer.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Outlook Dampened by ECB's Uber 'Dovish' New Guidance

- EUR/USD sags amid widespread USD declines post-ECB - New guidance confirms an age of zero rates looms in EZ. - After strategy review lifts long-undershot inflation target. - EZ recovery seen "on track" with risks "broadly balanced" Above: President Lagarde. Photo: Martin Lamberts/ECB. EUR/USD reference rates at publication:. Spot:...
BusinessShareCast

London close: Stocks mixed as ECB shifts guidance

London stocks closed in a mixed state on Thursday, as investors waded through a raft of corporate news and digested the latest policy announcement from the European Central Bank. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.43% at 6,968.30, while the FTSE 250 was 0.6% firmer at 22,677.28. Sterling was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy