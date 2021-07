CHARLOTTE – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media in a breakout room during the first day of the 2021 ACC Kickoff on Wednesday at The Westin. Brown had two interview sessions with the print media during the day: One at the podium in the ballroom and one in the breakout room. The full transcript of his main presser is posted on the front here at THI. Below is the video from a healthy chunk of his breakout session.