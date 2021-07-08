Cancel
Erika Jayne Has ‘Intimate’ Birthday Celebration With Close Friends Amid Tom Girardi Legal Drama

It’s her birthday! Amid the ongoing legal issues that Erika Jayne is currently going through with her estranged husband Tom Girardi, the Real Housewives cast member was in good spirits as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, July 7, with a small group of friends.

“Erika had an intimate birthday celebration last night with her close friends at one of their homes,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was kept low-key.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCRaD_0arE4vpW00
Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne. YouTube; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The insider added that the Pretty Mess author, 49, was “in a good mood” as she was “surrounded by those who cheer her up the most.” The guest list did not include any of her Housewives cast members, the insider confirmed.

The singer’s publicist, Jack Ketsoyan, shared a video on Instagram Story on Wednesday of the reality star clapping, checking out a massive crown-shaped vanilla cake with all sorts of balloons behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSwVt_0arE4vpW00
Erika Jayne’s birthday cake. Courtesy Jack Ketsoyan/Instagram

The source also told Us that the “XXPEN$IVE” singer was “surprised by the birthday cake.” They noted that she “loved” the party.

According to a second snap on the publicist’s Story, the vanilla cake resembles a mille-feuille treat and was decorated with flowers, macarons and a heart that read “Happy Birthday Erika” on its surface.

After the Bravo personality filed for divorce from the 82-year-old attorney in November 2020, the pair were accused of faking their split to protect their assets a month later. A class-action lawsuit that was filed by Edelson PC also alleged that the couple embezzled settlement funds intended for the families of the victims that were killed in a 2018 plane crash.

Attorney Jay Edelson claimed in June 2021 that the reality TV personality “was incredibly involved” in her spouse’s case. Edelson alleged that the Dancing with the Stars alum received “10s of millions of dollars” from Girardi’s law firm to fund her companies. Edelson shared these claims on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast at the time, stating, “She was basically taking client funds and using it to fund her lifestyle.”

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Broadway alum opened up about the court case. “What’s being said is just, I mean, it’s insane,” she told Lisa Rinna in one scene. Later, the “Roller Coaster” singer added, “That lawsuit that says my divorce is a sham so I could hide assets — people want to believe that.”

Later, the Bravo star nearly broke down in tears, telling Kyle Richards, “I mean, I could have never predicted this f–king s–t.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

