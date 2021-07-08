Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Southeastern Howard County in central Maryland Southeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odenton, or near Crofton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Bowie, Severn, Pikesville, Crofton, Middle River, Greenbelt, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Sparrows Point, Back River, Glen Burnie, Dundalk, Towson, Catonsville, Essex, Woodlawn and Severna Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH