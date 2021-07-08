Red Flag Warning issued for Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425, 427 AND 476 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 476 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous fire weather conditions.