Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; Southwest Phillips SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...WEST CENTRAL GARFIELD AND SOUTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Fourchette, or 21 miles east of Zortman, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fourchette, Devils Creek Rec Area and Sun Prairie.