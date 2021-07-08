Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; Southwest Phillips SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...WEST CENTRAL GARFIELD AND SOUTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Fourchette, or 21 miles east of Zortman, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fourchette, Devils Creek Rec Area and Sun Prairie.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Valley County, MT
County
Phillips County, MT
City
Zortman, MT
County
Garfield County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central#12 37 00#Southwest Phillips#Southeastern Phillips#Doppler#Sun Prairie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy