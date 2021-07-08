Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradenton, FL

Clemson target, 4-star CB sets commitment date

By Sam Neumann
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvLaK_0arE4BfS00

With the high school football season approaching, many rising seniors are setting their commitment dates.

That’s the case for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback Daylen Everette, who took to Twitter to announce that he will be committing on July 17.

Everette (6-1, 180) is currently ranked as the No. 4 corner and No. 22 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports.

The Norfolk (Va.) native would be a welcome addition to a Clemson class that has already added multiple four stars to its secondary in Toriano Pride and Sherrod Covil.

Everette was on campus on June 9 with his IMG teammate and recent Clemson commit, four-star DE Jihaad Campbell. The month prior, he released a top-5 list, which included the Tigers.

Everette’s decision in nine days will be a big one for Clemson, which is looking to add to its 8-man 2022 class.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0arE4BfS00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

789
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Bradenton, FL
Football
Bradenton, FL
College Sports
Bradenton, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Bradenton, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#High School Football#American Football#Cb#Img Academy#Toriano Pride#De Jihaad Campbell#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy