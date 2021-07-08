Toronto Maple Leafs sign Travis Dermott to 2-year, $3M extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday signed restricted free agent defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-year, $3 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

Dermott, 24, contributed six points (two goals, four assists) in 51 regular season games and appeared in three playoff games for the Maple Leafs in 2020-21.

The Ontario native has 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists), 86 penalty minutes and a plus-24 rating in 208 games since making his NHL debut with Toronto in 2017-18.

The Maple Leafs selected Dermott in the second round (34th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

