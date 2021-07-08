Cancel
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs sign Travis Dermott to 2-year, $3M extension

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCc2A_0arE486W00

The Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday signed restricted free agent defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-year, $3 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

Dermott, 24, contributed six points (two goals, four assists) in 51 regular season games and appeared in three playoff games for the Maple Leafs in 2020-21.

The Ontario native has 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists), 86 penalty minutes and a plus-24 rating in 208 games since making his NHL debut with Toronto in 2017-18.

The Maple Leafs selected Dermott in the second round (34th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x9G0_0arE486W00 Also Read:
Top 20 NHL free agents of 2021: Alex Ovechkin leads deep class

–Field Level Media

