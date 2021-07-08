Flash Flood Watch issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following areas, in north central North Carolina, Caswell. In south central Virginia, Charlotte and Halifax. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Periods of moderate to heavy rain will persist until dusk as Tropical Storm Elsa moves across North Carolina. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible.alerts.weather.gov
