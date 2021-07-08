Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse County, WI

Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds of nearly 140 mph on Interstate 90.

Online court records show 36-year-old Amy Torres of Fargo, North Dakota, was charged Wednesday with attempting to elude an officer, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the La Crosse Tribune, a town of Campbell police officer was running radar checks on Interstate 90 and clocked Torres traveling west at 119 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The officer tried to stop her but she sped away. A chase ensued with Torres reaching a top speed of 137 mph. She ultimately ran out of gas on an I-90 bridge over the Mississippi River linking Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Torres was upset and crying, the officer reported. She said she was visiting friends in Austin, Minnesota, but left after they started acting weird. She said she intended to return to Fargo but headed the wrong way on the interstate.

Police found a half-empty beer can in the car but field sobriety tests showed Torres wasn’t impaired. Police also found a smoking device with marijuana residue and a grinder with one gram of marijuana.

Torres has an initial court appearance set for July 19. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for her.

___

This story has been updated to correct the day Torres was charged to Wednesday, not Tuesday.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
State
North Dakota State
La Crosse County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia#Ap#The La Crosse Tribune#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

HOUSTON (AP) — An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said. The suspect is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in a series of tweets. Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy