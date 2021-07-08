Flash Flood Watch issued for Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 23:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph Fire burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 345 AM MST. * At 1143 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Dripping Springs and downstream areas. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hayden, Winkelman and Christmas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE