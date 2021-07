Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are just two of the top musical acts that fans can see in concert for just $20 in 2021 as part of a very special new offer from Live Nation. Live Nation is celebrating the re-opening of its concert venues around the country by offering music fans who've been starved for live music over the last 18 months the chance to see some of their favorite artists live this summer for only $20. The summer ticket special includes some of the biggest names across all genres of music, giving fans a chance to experience some of their favorite music live in person for a great price as live music returns.