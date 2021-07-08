Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conshohocken, PA

Conshohocken’s Product Investigations seeks African American children for study

morethanthecurve.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduct Investigations, Inc. is a unique business located in Conshohocken in Montgomery County. The company is a third-party clinical research laboratory specializing in research for cosmetic, aesthetic, personal care, and pharmaceutical companies. This research includes product safety, efficacy, claims support, and skin wellness. Looking immediately for African American children, ages...

morethanthecurve.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conshohocken, PA
Business
City
Conshohocken, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Montgomery County, PA
Society
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Clinical Research#Research Laboratory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Healthkjzz.org

Major Journal Retracts Children's Face Mask Study

The current COVID-19 surge highlights the value of masks and vaccines. But research that falsely casts doubt on such protections sometimes still makes it into print. Recently, America's oldest and most widely cited journal of pediatrics retracted one such paper. Just over two weeks ago, JAMA Pediatrics published a paper...
Public Healthnaacp.org

Key Research: African Americans and Vaccines

As of April, there's been a substantial increase in the share of African Americans who report being vaccinated. Learn more about the community's willingness to get vaccinated, the outlook on the upcoming school year, and more. Fight with facts. Find more resources with the COVID Know More campaign.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Cincinnati Children's study to help settle debate over boosters

CINCINNATI — Research gathered in Cincinnati will be key to settling the national discussion over when or if COVID booster shots will be needed. Pfizer asked the FDA Monday for emergency approval of a booster, the same day it started giving the booster in Israel. After the meeting, the FDA...
Congress & Courtsfoodsafetynews.com

Judge orders Amos Miller to pay $250,000 fine within 30 days or risk jail

Federal Judge Edward G. Smith today signed a 39-page order imposing sanctions on Amos Miller and Miller’s Organic Farm, including a $250,000 fine and other penalties. “In order to effect defendants’ future compliance, by making them aware of the seriousness of their violations and the consequences for future violations, defendants are ordered to pay to the United States, within 30 days of the date of entry of this Order — and pursuant to written instructions that the United States will provide to defendants—a fine of $250,000, or face further monetary and other penalties, possibly including imprisonment of Amos Miller,” the order says.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.
Public HealthPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Are COVID numbers high enough in NJ to trigger new lockdowns?

Just one month ago, New Jersey health officials were reporting record low daily COVID infections. Today, the caseload is up nearly 200%. The NJ Department of Health believes the spike is due to the spread of the COVID Delta variant, which they say is largely circulating through the unvaccinated population. However, there have been an increasing number of cases in people considered fully vaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsJuneau Empire

Delta Effex Review: Quality Delta-8 THC Gummies and Products

Delta Effex is a delta 8 and delta 10 THC company offering cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, hemp flowers, pods, tinctures, and more. Sold online through DeltaEffex.com, the company has surged in popularity with the rise of delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC is legal in many states because it’s derived from hemp, yet it offers similar psychoactive properties to THC, which is illegal at the federal level.
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
Healthwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Consumer Brands to the FDA: It’s Time to Regulate CBD

The Consumer Brands Association has renewed its call for urgent government action on cannabidiol (CBD) regulation, asserting in letters to the Food and Drug Administration and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) that federal engagement is critical to ensuring consumer safety. Consumer Brands’ call comes in the wake of the Arlington, Va.-based...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market 2021 Emerging Trends, Future Development Factors 2025 By Tivity Health Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, WW International Inc, Medifast Inc

The report titled “Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global weight management market by value, by type of products, etc. The report provides a detailed analysis of the nutrition and weight management products market by value, by health related products, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the nutrition and weight management products market, including the following regions: The US, Japan and ROW.
Industrychaindrugreview.com

U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain requires overhaul says business group expert forum

WASHINGTON – The U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain must be remodeled to address long-standing conflicts and achieve a delivery model marked by transparency, affordability and access, a multistakeholder working committee created by Business Group on Health recommended today to industry leaders and government regulators. The committee, composed of employers, health plans,...
Florence, KYlanereport.com

Celanese expands NKY research and development center

FLORENCE, Ky. — Celanese Corp., a global chemical and specialty materials company, on Wednesday announced the expansion of its Northern Kentucky research and development center with the addition of a pharmaceutical drug delivery feasibility lab. The new feasibility lab will drive new development for long-acting controlled release drug delivery. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy