Marlins, Panthers and Internet Connection

The Colorado Avalanche have arrived at the moment in time that everyone around the league has been waiting for over the past couple of years. The Seattle Kraken are about to name their first roster as a member of the NHL. The Avalanche, just like every other team in the league except for Vegas, submitted their list of players not available for Seattle to take, and just like all those teams, they will lose a player they did not protect. For a team like the Avalanche, losing a player on a roster ready to win a Stanley Cup could potentially prove crippling.