Recently I saw a story on the news about a woman in Utah who said that displaying the American flag is a sign of hatred and racism. My grandfather served during World War I, my father served in World War II, I spent time in Vietnam and my son is a Gulf War vet. I do not know if my grandfather, my dad or my son has ever hated anyone. Speaking for me, I did not really like my ninth-grade English teacher, and I don’t get along with my ex-wife that well, but I never hated anyone.