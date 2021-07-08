3 Athletes Explain What It Takes to Prep Physically and Mentally for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo

The 31-year-old Paralympian was adopted from a Ukrainian orphanage at the age of 7. The first time she ever heard of the Paralympics was in 2008, when the director of her rowing club in Louisville, Kentucky, told her that she had the potential to win big. And that she did—earning a bronze medal in rowing at London's 2012 Paralympics, and then going on to master three other sports: biathlon, cross-country skiing, and road cycling. After placing fourth and fifth in cycling events in the 2016 Rio Games, Masters says she has "unfinished business."