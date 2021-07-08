Our Lady of the Lake ‘Opt Out’ HIV Testing Program Earns Catholic Health Association’s Highest Honor
The Catholic Health Association (CHA), a national group comprised of more than 600 hospitals and 1,600 long-term care and other health facilities in all 50 states, awarded Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center its Achievement Citation, the organization’s top annual honor. The OLOL team was awarded this recognition for its implementation of an innovative opt out HIV testing program. The announcement was made during the recent CHA annual meeting.healthcarejournalbr.com
