Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Mr. Taka Ramen returns to Time Out Market New York tonight!

By Will Gleason
Posted by 
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Noodle bowls are back at Time Out Market New York!. We’re thrilled to announce that starting tonight, Mr. Taka Ramen will once again be serving up bowls of toothsome noodles at Time Out Market New York in DUMBO. Mr. Taka Ramen’s Time Out Market location is an off-shoot of their highly successful Lower East Side location which was opened by Takatoshi Nagara, the head chef behind the lauded Bigiya Ramen in Tokyo, and his friend Takayuki Watanabe in 2015.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
666
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodle#Tonkotsu Ramen#Dumbo#Food Drink#Time Out Market New York#Yuzu Salt Edamame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Tipsy Scoop is handing out free, boozy ice cream in NYC this weekend

We all scream for ice cream, especially when it's free. And boozy! And plant-based!. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18, New York's first alcohol-infused ice cream parlour (or barlour, as they like to be called) Tipsy Scoop, has partnered with Dogfish Head Brewery to share a unique boozy creation. One of Dogfish Head's most popular beers, Hazy-O!, was transformed into a dairy-free ice cream using a creamy oat milk-base with added notes of caramel, cinnamon, and coconut.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Eight great NYC spots for espresso martinis this summer

After being shut in for so long, we’re all ready to go out and stay out. The only problem is, well, yeah, you’re craving the comfort of your couch. To prevent the yawns and keep the buzz going, the espresso martini has certainly seen a quick resurgence. But don’t expect the Kahlua-heavy cocktail popular at your parents’ not-so-cool parties. These new espresso martinis are mixologist-designed, well balanced, and provide that much-needed caffeine boost to keep you going all night. Who needs a vodka Red Bull when you have an espresso martini? Here’s where to get some good ones:
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City Restaurant Week Returns Monday With Even More Offers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a year and a half of canceled plans, reservations are open again for one of New York City’s biggest events. Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, returning indoors for the first time since the pandemic began, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday. The smoker is ready to go at Queens Bully in Forest Hills. This is the first year the barbecue spot is participating. “Usually, a lot of Queens restaurants don’t get the opportunity to participate in Restaurant Week, so we’re fortunate enough that this year they’ve opened it up,” Queens Bully owner Rohan Aggarwal said. READ MORE: New York City Restaurant...
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Time Out Market Chicago

DJ Sye Young grew up watching his uncle spin records in Jamaica, learning about the power that music has to captivate a crowd. Today, the local DJ harnesses that knowledge during energectic sets that have landed him behind the decks at lounges, clubs and charity events. Stop by on Friday for a set from DJ Sye Young at Time Out Market Chicago, presented by the DJ Firm.
Lakewood, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Camp Day returns to Western New York Tim Hortons location

Your love of coffee can help kids attend summer camp Wednesday as it is Tim Hortons Camp Day. The yearly event donates 100% of the day’s profits from hot and iced coffee go to Tims Camps, a non-profit foundation that supports more than 300,000 young people. The chain is also...
Food & Drinkshometownnewsvolusia.com

Chef's Corner: Food for warm summer days

I am going on a liquor diet. Just give me a cool adult beverage. I’ll wait until fall to eat again. I am going to North Carolina for the summer. Well that last option is pretty extreme. Except the part about going to North Carolina, that sounds like fun. Unfortunately...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Crispy Baked Asparagus Fries

Of all the crispy, crunchy, irresistible fried delicacies in this world, I think I probably love Fried Zucchini the best, but now I think that might just be because I hadn’t happened upon Fried Asparagus quite yet. See, asparagus is my favorite vegetable and this recipe takes those bright green spears and brings them to you in crispety-crunchety fried snack form… but right out of your oven. That’s right, no frying! Just baking here, my friends, and you still get all the crunch with none of the grease.
Recipesmashed.com

Twice Cooked Pork With Cabbage Recipe

Whether you're having a big dinner party with friends or a Friday night by yourself, you can usually bank on a classic Chinese dish that will be a big hit amongst all the diners. This twice cooked pork with cabbage sounds impressive and combines ingredients that create a super spicy, sweet authentic dish. However, this recipe developed by Ting Dalton isn't just really accessible and straightforward, it pairs super simple ingredients to create a really delicious meal.
Manhattan, NYhvmag.com

What It Was Like to Be the Restaurant Critic for The New York Times

Tarrytown resident Bryan Miller dishes on his decade-long gig as the New York publication’s go-to source for dining in the city. In the first week of May, 1993, I paid a visit to an Italian restaurant in Manhattan’s gentrifying Tribeca neighborhood called Rosemarie’s. It was fine, though not memorable, except for the fact it was the 5,123rd meal I had evaluated in nearly 10 years as the restaurant critic for The New York Times. And the last. As such, I held the newspaper’s land speed record for both length of tenure and the number of reviews written — the “world’s greatest job” as they say. If you care to know why I put down the fork on that particular day, you’ll have to read a little about what came before.
Recipesmashed.com

Creamy Sundried Tomato Pasta Recipe

Whether you're looking for a quick mid-week dinner or a decadent Saturday night feat, pasta almost always hits the spot. There are so many ways that you can serve pasta, but sometimes, tried and tested flavors are great to fall back on and create the tastiest dishes. And that's why you may be interested in Kristen Carli's recipe for creamy sundried tomato pasta. This recipe doesn't just include ingredients that you'll likely find in your fridge and cupboards. It plays with sweet, salty, and sour ingredients to create a delicious dish.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Is outdoor dining in NYC here to stay?

What does forever mean to you? Is it the logical conclusion of a love story, an optimistic view of the afterlife, or rush hour hyperbole? More precisely, and to borrow a word from Mayor de Blasio with regard to outdoor dining, what makes something permanent? A promise, an assertion, a simple hope printed on a box of hair color? Does merely saying it make it so?
Recipesfavfamilyrecipes.com

How To Cook Yellow Squash {4 Easy Ways}

Yellow squash is an easy, healthy summer veggie side dish that can be roasted, grilled, sautéed, or even fried in the air fryer!. We love squash as a BBQ Side Dish. It goes well as a side for your favorite grilled recipes or even casseroles. Try it with our easy cheesy chicken and rice casserole!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Air Fryer Avocado Fries Recipe

French fries are an absolutely delightful food when it comes to taste, but they're not so much of a delight when you think about the health implications. After all, those delicious fries are essentially pure starch that has been deep-fried in oil that's not exactly heart healthy. Sure, your taste buds will thank you, but your heart and arteries probably won't. So how about a snack or side that's a decidedly healthier choice but with a very similar crunch? Sound good? Great, because these air fryer avocado fries taste awesome, too, thanks to this recipe from chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy