Mr. Taka Ramen returns to Time Out Market New York tonight!
Noodle bowls are back at Time Out Market New York!. We’re thrilled to announce that starting tonight, Mr. Taka Ramen will once again be serving up bowls of toothsome noodles at Time Out Market New York in DUMBO. Mr. Taka Ramen’s Time Out Market location is an off-shoot of their highly successful Lower East Side location which was opened by Takatoshi Nagara, the head chef behind the lauded Bigiya Ramen in Tokyo, and his friend Takayuki Watanabe in 2015.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0