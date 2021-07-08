Cancel
Mississippi State

Road trip from Mississippi ended in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor hotel, witness says

By Nathan Clark
The Ann Arbor News
 14 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI – David Johnson repeatedly told his friend he didn’t want to fight outside an Ann Arbor hotel April 9. The argument ended with his friend, Calvin Littleton, suffering a single fatal gunshot wound to his forehead inside a van he and another friend were sharing on a road trip from Mississippi, according to testimony during Johnson’s preliminary examination Thursday, July 8, before 15th District Court Judge Karen Valvo.

The Ann Arbor News

