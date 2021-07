Ever since he could remember, Clinton Yates has been a storyteller. From his days as a child being absorbed by the radio and local newspapers, to honing his craft as a columnist for The Miami Student and working for The Miami Sports Network for WMSR as a student at Miami University of Ohio; from his time as a sports writer for the Washington Post to now being a frequent panelist on ESPN’s Around The Horn and a senior writer at The Undefeated, Yates’ work is about telling bold stories at the intersection of sports, race, and culture.